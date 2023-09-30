Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Man accused of stealing gas in modified truck with 300-gallon fuel tanks

Texas police say Michel Mendez has been arrested for stealing fuel from a gas station.
Texas police say Michel Mendez has been arrested for stealing fuel from a gas station.(Crockett Police Department)
By Brittany Hunter and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE/Gray News) - A Texas man is facing charges for allegedly stealing fuel from a gas station with fraudulent cards and using a modified truck.

According to the Crockett Police Department, an off-duty county deputy spotted a vehicle at a gas station earlier this month that he knew to be associated with a fuel theft.

Police said the same truck was previously connected to a gasoline theft and fraudulent credit card incident at a gas station in August.

The driver, identified as 40-year-old Michel Mendez, was known to have stolen fuel from the same gas station several times, totaling more than $1,000, police said.

The deputy notified police of Mendez’s location and officers responded to take the 40-year-old into custody.

Investigators said they found that Mendez’s truck had been modified with two 300-gallon tanks to store fuel.

Police said they also found 31 active gift cards programmed with 31 different victims’ credit or debit card numbers in his vehicle.

Additionally, Mendez had a warrant out for his arrest from Angelina County for fraudulent use/possession of identifying information as well as a fraud charge out of Houston County.

Crockett police said Mendez is facing two more counts of credit/debit card abuse.

Mendez was booked into the Houston County Jail with his bond set at $60,000.

Copyright 2023 KTRE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trevor Barnes
Slaton police chief resigns ‘effective immediately’
Christy Hartin presents the health inspection reports for this week.
Food for Thought: Ants found in kitchen of low performer
Stefan Franks, 30
LPD identifies person arrested in Tuesday police chase, second suspect not found
FILE - Actor Michael Gambon attends the premiere of "Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince,"...
Michael Gambon, veteran actor who played Dumbledore in ‘Harry Potter’ films, dies at age 82
Weather balloon NW of Lubbock, submitted by Sergio Balderas
Track research balloon passing over Lubbock

Latest News

Texas Tech inducting players, coaches into Hall of Fame, Hall of Honor
Lubbock doctor weighs in on Tiktok trend using vitamins for anxiety
Family friend mourns loss of everyone killed in murder-suicide
2018 Farm Bill expiring Saturday
Slaton Police Chief Trevor Barnes resigns