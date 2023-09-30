Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

‘Multiple deaths,’ ammonia leak reported after truck overturns in Illinois

Due to the plume from the ammonia leak, an evacuation was ordered within an approximate...
Due to the plume from the ammonia leak, an evacuation was ordered within an approximate one-mile radius of the crash, including northeastern parts of Teutopolis, police said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. (AP) — A semitruck carrying anhydrous ammonia overturned in Illinois, causing “multiple fatalities” and prompting an evacuation of area residents, police said Saturday.

The accident, which involved “multiple” vehicles, happened about a half-mile east of Teutopolis on U.S. Highway 40 on Friday at about 9:25 p.m., Illinois State Police said in an emailed statement.

Due to the plume from the ammonia leak, an evacuation was ordered within an approximate one-mile radius of the crash, including northeastern parts of Teutopolis, police said.

“At this time, there are multiple fatalities,” the statement said. The number of deaths was not immediately disclosed.

The highway between Teutopolis and Montrose is closed. Crews were working to contain the leak.

Anhydrous ammonia is toxic and can be a health hazard if safe handling procedures are not followed. Effects of inhalation of anhydrous ammonia range from lung irritation to severe respiratory injuries, with possible death at higher concentrations. Anhydrous ammonia is also corrosive and can burn the skin and eyes.

Teutopolis is about 92 miles (148 kilometers) southeast of Springfield, the capital of Illinois.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trevor Barnes
Slaton police chief resigns ‘effective immediately’
Christy Hartin presents the health inspection reports for this week.
Food for Thought: Ants found in kitchen of low performer
Michael Green and Scott Muncy before the incident
‘Michael was not a monster:’ Family friend speaks out about murder-suicide in Wolfforth
Frank Davila, 90, has been repairing shoes for nearly 7 decades in Lubbock.
‘It’s a blessing:’ 90-year-old Lubbock businessman celebrating 7 decades repairing shoes
David Wayne Hampton, 53 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center, Aug. 2019)
David Hampton sentenced to 50 years for murder of Celestino Rodriguez

Latest News

FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters as Congress returns to work...
On the brink of a government shutdown, the Senate tries to approve funding but it’s almost too late
KCBD Daybreak Saturday
A portion of a mural by artist sloe_motions depicting Oscar De La Hoya, Vin Scully, Kobe...
Arrest in Tupac Shakur killing stemmed from Biggie Smalls death investigation
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen, May 4, 2021, in Washington.
IRS contractor charged with leaking tax return information of Trump, wealthy people