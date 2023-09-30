Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Murder suspect in custody, charged with Friday night shooting in North Lubbock

25-year-old Isaac Deleon
25-year-old Isaac Deleon(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A 25-year-old is in custody, charged with murder, following a Friday night shooting in North Lubbock that left 41-year-old Ismael Saenz dead.

Lubbock Police were called to the 3200 block of Baylor Avenue at 10:26 p.m. on September 29th following reports of a fight in progress with shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located Saenz, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, prompting an investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears multiple individuals were gathered in the area to fight one another, including 25-year-old Isaac Deleon. It appears Saenz approached the group, at which point Deleon shot Saenz.

A murder warrant was issued for Deleon. He was arrested and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center without incident.

Police investigate in 3200 block of Baylor Street Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.
Police investigate in 3200 block of Baylor Street Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.(KCBD)
Police investigate in 3200 block of Baylor Street Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.
Police investigate in 3200 block of Baylor Street Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.(KCBD)

This story will be updated as additional information is released.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trevor Barnes
Slaton police chief resigns ‘effective immediately’
Christy Hartin presents the health inspection reports for this week.
Food for Thought: Ants found in kitchen of low performer
Michael Green and Scott Muncy before the incident
‘Michael was not a monster:’ Family friend speaks out about murder-suicide in Wolfforth
Frank Davila, 90, has been repairing shoes for nearly 7 decades in Lubbock.
‘It’s a blessing:’ 90-year-old Lubbock businessman celebrating 7 decades repairing shoes

Latest News

Kingsbury, Leach inducted into Texas Tech Halls of Fame, Honor
Texas Tech inducting players, coaches into Hall of Fame, Hall of Honor
Lubbock doctor weighs in on Tiktok trend using vitamins for anxiety
Slaton Police Chief Trevor Barnes resigns