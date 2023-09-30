One dead following fight in north Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is dead following a reported fight in a north Lubbock neighborhood.

Officers were called to Baylor Street just east of North Indiana Avenue around 10:30 Friday night, for reports of a flight in progress. Specifics on how the person was killed, or names of anyone involved, are not yet available. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is now investigating.

Police investigate in 3200 block of Baylor Street Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (KCBD)

