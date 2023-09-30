Reid Macon and West Plains Wolves hand Hereford first loss of the season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Wolves took down the Hereford Whitefaces on Friday night 42-21.

The Wolves got up early on the undefeated Whitefaces as sophomore quarterback Reid Macon found Jordi Hernández on a short pass that the star running back ran in for a 18-yard touchdown to go up 7-0.

Hereford’s offense had somewhat of a slow start, but the entire team got a bit of a spark with a big interception by Eli Arredondo. The Whitefaces got into the redzone on the ensuing drive, but a pair of sacks from Dawson Hall and Jarrett Diggs forced a turnover on downs.

West Plains immediately took advantage of the momentum change with a 66-yard touchdown off a screen pass to King Tallant.

The Wolves offense would find some more resistance, as Hereford forced them into a 4th and 15 in Whitefaces territory. West Plains decision to keep the offense on the field paid off as Reid Macon found Kyron Wooten in the endzone to go up 21-0.

Macon ended the night with four touchdowns in the Wolves victory after adding another to Tallant later in the game.

Hereford would answer before the half as the no huddle would help fellow sophomore star QB Kalub Ramirez and company get rolling. With seconds left, Ramirez tossed one up to the endzone that would be tipped by the Wolves and hauled in by Hereford WR Nick Torres for first score of the game for the Herd.

Ultimately, West Plains proved to be too much as the Wolves offense had another big night, hanging 42 on the scoreboard in route to another win.

Both teams set to start district play next week after posting the best non-district record of any of the teams in their respective districts. The Hereford Whitefaces will travel on the road to matchup against Pampa.

Meanwhile, it will be a game between the projected top two teams in district as West Plains will play against Seminole. The matchup could ultimately decide the district champion.

