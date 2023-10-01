Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Dynamo play FC Dallas to scoreless draw behind Steve Clark’s MLS-leading 12th clean sheet

Steve Clark made three saves for his MLS-leading 12th clean sheet of the season and the Houston Dynamo played FC Dallas to a scoreless draw on Saturday night
(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Steve Clark made three saves for his MLS-leading 12th clean sheet of the season and the Houston Dynamo played FC Dallas to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

Houston (12-11-8) is unbeaten in its last 10 home matches against Dallas, with seven draws, dating to a defeat in August 2016. The home side has not lost any of the 19 meetings between the sides since the start of the 2017 season.

Dallas (10-10-11), which has a win and two draws in its last three road matches, has gone three straight away matches unbeaten for the first time since April 2022.

Maarten Paes had five saves for his seventh shutout this season for Dallas.

The teams take to the pitch again Wednesday, with the Dynamo visiting CF Montreal while Dallas hosts the Colorado Rapids.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Most Read

25-year-old Isaac Deleon
Murder suspect in custody, charged with Friday night shooting in North Lubbock
End Zone brought to you by Wayland Baptist, Raider Pump & Supply and Optimum.
End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 29
Michael Green and Scott Muncy before the incident
‘Michael was not a monster:’ Family friend speaks out about murder-suicide in Wolfforth
Texas Tech beats Houston 49-28 in Big 12 home opener
Texas Tech beats Houston 49-28 in Big 12 home opener
One person has been seriously injured in a motorcycle crash near MLK and Parkway Drive on...
1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash near MLK & Parkway Drive

Latest News

West Virginia topples TCU 24-21, ends Frogs’ 10-game Big 12 regular-season win streak
Mauer throws for 5 TDs, Harris catches 3 in Stephen F. Austin’s 56-27 win over Texas A&M-Commerce
Rogers accounts for 4 touchdowns, North Texas defeats Abilene Christian 45-31
Texas Rangers
Rangers wrap up first playoff berth since 2016, help eliminate Mariners with 6-1 victory
Lamar opens its Southland schedule with a win, holding off Houston Christian 21-19