LFR puts out fire at The Tenement Apartments on Sunday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue extinguished a fire at The Tenement Apartments near the 300 Block of Avenue U on Sunday morning after receiving a call around 8:30 a.m.

LFR says Engine 4 saw light smoke coming from the windows as they arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and heat conditions inside. They say they were able to quickly contain the fire and keep it to one unit.

No injuries have been reported. The LFR Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

