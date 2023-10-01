Secura Air Fryer model SAF-53D recalled due to fire, burn hazards

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The United States Consumer Products Safety Commission has announced a recall of a specific model of Secura Air Fryer, model SAF-53D (TXG-DT16E).

They say a wire connection in the air fryer can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards. CPSC has received nine reports of the air fryers catching fire, burning and smoking, but no injuries or property damage have been reported.

You can find the full statement at: https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2023/Secura-Recalls-Air-Fryers-Due-to-Fire-and-Burn-Hazards-Recall-Alert

“This recall involves Secura air fryers with model number SAF-53D (TXG-DT16E) with date code 1901, and model number SAF-53 (TXG-DS16) with date codes 1903 and 1904. They are a black color with silver accent. The brand name Secura is on the top of each unit. The model number and four-digit date code are printed on the silver labels located at the bottom of each unit. The air fryers measure about 12 inches high, 11 inches deep and 12 inches wide.”

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled air fryers and contact Secura for an Amazon gift card in the amount of $45 or a free replacement at consumer’s choice with Secura products as listed on Secura’s webpage at https://www.thesecura.com/recall/. To receive the gift card or replacement product consumers must provide their contact information and submit photos of the recalled unit with the power cord cut off and include information of the product’s date code located at the bottom of the product. No receipt is needed to receive a replacement. Secura is contacting all known purchasers.”

