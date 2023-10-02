Chance for thunderstorms next few days

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The weather pattern will change to cooler and wetter next few days. While it’s not a lock that everyone will get rain, things are looking more favorable than we’ve seen for a few weeks.

Sunday afternoon it reached 85 in Lubbock, which is still above the typical high of 81. Thunderstorms developed in Eastern New Mexico and stretched northeastward into the Texas Panhandle, sending high clouds toward the South Plains. Unfortunately, these showers and storms have mostly diminished before moving closer to our area.

We expect more clouds through morning, with a lot of humidity in place. Because of the clouds and humidity, it will only drop to the mid 60s for the low Monday morning. Typical low for early October is 54.

Monday outlook

Partly to mostly cloudy Monday, high near 80, wind gusty at times out of the SSE. There is a chance for thunderstorms by late afternoon. While some rain is possible earlier in the day, the more likely timeframe is late afternoon for storm development in Eastern New Mexico, spreading eastward toward Lubbock by Monday night.

Here is the projection from one of our computer models:

Raincast for Monday, Oct. 2 (KCBD)

Raincast for Monday, Oct. 2. (KCBD)

Storm development won’t be exactly how the computer model shows. We use this as a general idea of where storms could form and move. The coverage may be a bit overdone here.

The Storm Prediction Center notes a few storms could become severe, with gusts stronger than 60mph and 1″ hail. The potential is mainly in the yellow highlight below, lower potential in green.

Yellow shows where severe storms may develop late Monday, lower potential in green. (KCBD)

A storm system over the western United States will send an upper-level impulse across our region, meaning stronger upper- and mid-level wind.

As we edge deeper into fall, this is common. The upper-level wind is often weak through the summer, limiting storm organization. But we can see another severe season in fall as upper-level wind increases; typically it’s not as active as spring, but it’s something to keep in mind that we can see severe weather this time of year. All this said, we can severe weather any time of year, with the right ingredients. The primary peak is spring into early summer.

More showers and thunderstorms may develop late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Because there will be a lot of humidity in place, some localized flooding will be possible from the most intense storms.

Storm chance continues

We expect another round of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. Some of these storms may also become strong to severe. The storm potential will be lower, but still a good chance for more rain into Wednesday.

With the clouds and rain in place, the high will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

A cold front will sweep across the region late Wednesday, ushering in cooler days late this week, with the high in the mid 70s. The mornings will turn refreshingly cooler, low 50s starting Thursday morning. You can expect it to trend slightly warmer by next weekend.

It’s a good idea to make sure alerts are turned on on your KCBD First Alert Weather App. It will let you know if a watch or warning is issued for your specific location. And you can use the interactive radar to see where the rain is. Hopefully it’ll be at your home.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.