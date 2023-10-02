End Zone Team of the Week: Amherst Bulldogs

AMHERST, TX (KCBD) - The No. 5 Amherst Bulldogs are the End Zone Team of the Week!

The Bulldogs improved to 6-0 on the season after defeating Claude 51-6 at home Friday. Averaging 53 points per game while allowing just 18 and doing so with only eight total players.

Strength in numbers, but this team is showing just how powerful they can be, no matter how many suit up each Friday night.

Amherst heads into their bye week before one last non-district game with Wellman-Union.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.