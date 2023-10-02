Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

End Zone Team of the Week: Amherst Bulldogs

By Zach Fox
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMHERST, TX (KCBD) - The No. 5 Amherst Bulldogs are the End Zone Team of the Week!

The Bulldogs improved to 6-0 on the season after defeating Claude 51-6 at home Friday. Averaging 53 points per game while allowing just 18 and doing so with only eight total players.

Strength in numbers, but this team is showing just how powerful they can be, no matter how many suit up each Friday night.

Amherst heads into their bye week before one last non-district game with Wellman-Union.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Isaac Deleon
Murder suspect in custody, charged with Friday night shooting in North Lubbock
End Zone brought to you by Wayland Baptist, Raider Pump & Supply and Optimum.
End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 29
Michael Green and Scott Muncy before the incident
‘Michael was not a monster:’ Family friend speaks out about murder-suicide in Wolfforth
Texas Tech beats Houston 49-28 in Big 12 home opener
Texas Tech beats Houston 49-28 in Big 12 home opener
One person has been seriously injured in a motorcycle crash near MLK and Parkway Drive on...
1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash near MLK & Parkway Drive

Latest News

End Zone Team of the Week: Amherst Bulldogs
End Zone Extended Highlights for Friday, Sept. 30
Highlights of Fort Davis at Balmorhea
HIGHLIGHTS: Fort Davis at Balmorhea
Sandies RB Pius Vokes scores one of two touchdowns on the night in Amarillo High's big win.
Amarillo High moves to 2-0 in district with win over Caprock