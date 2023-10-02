Fall events happening around Lubbock you won’t want to miss

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - All month long, Lubbock schools, businesses and organizations are celebrating all things fall! Here’s a list of fall festivals, trunk-or-treats and other events around the area the entire family can enjoy!

Friday, October 6

Halloween Cooking Decorating Class @ the Mom Lounge - Come join us to decorate Halloween Cookies, read a Halloween book, and make a mess together. This class gets 2 adults and one child. (Additional children are $10)

Saturday, October 7

DogDay Howl-oween at McAlister Park - Join us for a fun-filled day at the park, where you and your pup can enjoy a spooky photo booth, doggy costume contest, and a trick or treat scavenger hunt. There will also be pumpkin decorating, face painting, food vendors, and plenty of treats for your furry friends. Event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday, October 13

Maggie Trejo Halloween Fall Festival - Enjoy Music, Vendors, Games, Candy and Treats for children! Friday, Oct. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 3200 Amherst Street.

Saturday, October 14

Adventure Park Fall Festival - Join us for Fall Festival Fun! We’ll have a car show from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., vendors, games, train rides, make & take crafts, live music and more! Don’t forget to experience Fall flavor from Expedition Café. Car Show benefits the Children’s Home of Lubbock.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

St. Joseph All Saints Fall Festival - Join the youth of St. Joseph for their annual All Saints Fall Festival. There will be games, LOTS of CANDY, Famous KOC hamburgers, popcorn, nachos, Frito pies, cotton candy, snow cones, strawberry lemonade. Food can be purchased with cash & debit cards. Tickets will be SOLD for the game booths for 25 cents each or 5 tickets for $1. FREE ADMISSION to the festival. 1st, 2nd & 3rd PRIZES will be awarded for the Best SAINT costume. ALL proceeds benefit the youth of St. Joseph.

Sunday, October 22

Christ the King Diocesan Schools Fall Festival - Join us for the annual Fall Festival on the Christ the King Diocesan Schools’ campus! The festival is one of the school’s biggest fundraisers and is a large community event that brings in hundreds of school families, church members and area residents. Fun games, yummy food, entertainment, silent auction, raffle, cornhole tournament and more! Free admission, but ticket purchase is required for games and food!

Tuesday, October 24

Pumpkin Carving Competition - Prizes will be awarded to Best Team Theme, Best Parks and Rec Theme (It’s Alive!), Most Pumpkins Carved and Best Pumpkin. Registration is free, opens on 9/25/2023 and closes 10/22/2023. Check in starts at 6:00 pm at the Hodges Community Center located at 4011 University Ave. Once the team is checked in they can start carving their pumpkins. All carving will stop at 9:00 pm. Judging will take place October 25th and winners will be alerted.

Saturday, October 21

Howl-o-ween Dog Run (2K9 - 1.2 miles) - Packet Pick-Up will be held Friday - October 20 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Cardinal’s Sport Center, 6524 Slide Road. Run will be Saturday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Dunbar Historical Lake Park.

Haunted Hustle 4 Miles - Packet Pick-Up will be held Friday - October 20 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Cardinal’s Sport Center, 6524 Slide Road. Run will be Saturday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Dunbar Historical Lake Park.

Friday, October 27

The Mom Lounge Trick-or-Treat event - Come stroll through our (not so scary Halloween decorated) space to collect candy, have your 2-5 year old go through our maze, and jump in our bounce house. This event is for all ages. $10 per kid. Friday, Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. The Mom Lounge is located at 4414 82nd Street #216.

Sunday, October 29

Halloween Themed Paint & Sippy Kids Edition - Participants will have a few pre-drawn canvases to choose from to bring to life with vibrant colors! This kid approved event wouldn’t be complete with out Juice Boxes, Kidz Bops, Souvenir Pictures, Kid Charcuterie Board and lots of fun! Parents may join and have the option of assisting their child or they may paint their own canvas for an additional fee.

Trunk-or-Treat at Miss Ann’s Classic Diner - Bring out your cars and decorate them. We will be passing out candy to all kids starting at 6 p.m. until candy runs out.

