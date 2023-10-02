Community Coverage Tour
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Pinky

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Pinky, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He’s a one-year-old pit bull mix.

Just like his twin brother, Pinky is sweet and loving. He’s house trained and gets along great with other dogs. Pinky is a bit gentle, but does enjoy going outside and playing. Pinky is up to date on all his shots, is spayed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Brain.

