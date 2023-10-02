Community Coverage Tour
Levelland teen killed in Sunday afternoon rollover

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Levelland teen was killed in a rollover Sunday afternoon.

Just after 3:30 p.m., DPS troopers responded to the crash near Hartford Road and Jamaica Road.

According to the crash investigation report, a 15-year-old was driving north on Hartford when he veered left off the roadway and into the ditch on the west side. He overcorrected to the right causing the truck to travel across the road and into the opposite ditch then rollover.

The driver died at the scene of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

