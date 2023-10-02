Lubbock SWAT team, negotiators responding to Holiday Inn near Spur 327

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a barricaded subject in the Holiday Inn near Spur 327.

Authorities were first called to the scene around 2:30 p.m. on Monday. The hotel is located in the 6100 block of Justice Avenue.

A SWAT team and crime scene negotiators are at the scene.

People are advised to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story; please check back later for updates.

