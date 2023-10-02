Lubbock SWAT team, negotiators responding to Holiday Inn near Spur 327
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a barricaded subject in the Holiday Inn near Spur 327.
Authorities were first called to the scene around 2:30 p.m. on Monday. The hotel is located in the 6100 block of Justice Avenue.
A SWAT team and crime scene negotiators are at the scene.
People are advised to avoid the area at this time.
This is a developing story; please check back later for updates.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.