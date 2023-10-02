Community Coverage Tour
Man gives false name of someone with active warrants during traffic stop, police say

Police say a man arrested after a traffic stop tried to give officers a false name...of a wanted person.
By WKYT News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Police in Kentucky said a man arrested during a traffic stop attempted to give officers a false name. The name belonged to a wanted person.

The Corbin Police Department said an officer pulled over 30-year-old Michael Jones on Sunday.

During the stop, police said Jones gave a false name of someone who had several active warrants.

Authorities said Jones also tried to destroy drug evidence in his vehicle.

Police arrested Jones and charged him with tampering with physical evidence and theft of identity of another without consent.

Corbin police made a comment on the arrest in a post on Facebook.

“If you’re going to give fake identification, make sure the other person isn’t wanted too,” the post reads.

