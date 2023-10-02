Monday morning top stories: Man charged in deadly North Lubbock shooting
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Man charged in deadly North Lubbock shooting
- Isaac Deleon is now in jail, charged with murder after a shooting in North Lubbock
- He’s accused of killing 41-year-old Ismael Saenz Friday night during a fight
- Full story here: Murder suspect in custody, charged with Friday night shooting in North Lubbock
Lubbock Fire Rescue puts out two apartment fires
- Both fires caused damage, but were extinguished in time to only damage two units across both locations
- No injuries have been reported
- Details here: LFR puts out two apartment fires on Sunday morning
Congress averts government shutdown
- The Senate passed a bill Saturday which will keep the government open until November 17
- President Biden says the bill prevented an unnecessary crisis
- Read more here: President Biden delivers remarks after he signed a stopgap 45-day funding bill
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Angie Winn and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.