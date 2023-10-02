Monday morning top stories: Man charged in deadly North Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Man charged in deadly North Lubbock shooting

Isaac Deleon is now in jail, charged with murder after a shooting in North Lubbock

He’s accused of killing 41-year-old Ismael Saenz Friday night during a fight

Lubbock Fire Rescue puts out two apartment fires

Both fires caused damage, but were extinguished in time to only damage two units across both locations

No injuries have been reported

Congress averts government shutdown

The Senate passed a bill Saturday which will keep the government open until November 17

President Biden says the bill prevented an unnecessary crisis

