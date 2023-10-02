Community Coverage Tour
Non-profit Reese's Purpose to host benefit concert series

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Non-profit organization Reese’s Purpose will host its fall benefit concert series starting Friday, Oct. 5.

Mark your calendar for an evening of music, food, friends and fun! The event will be hosted from 6 to 9 p.m. out on the Abuelo’s patio featuring music by Junior & Mickey Vasquez.

The non-profit was started to raise awareness of the dangers of button batteries after a Lubbock mother lost her 18-month-old daughter who ingested the small battery.

To read Reese’s story visit https://www.reesespurpose.org/

Last year, the U.S. House of Representatives passed Reese’s Law to strengthen consumer safety standards for products with button batteries.

