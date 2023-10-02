Suspect in custody after SWAT situation at Holiday Inn near Spur 327

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UPDATE: Police have taken the suspect into custody. LPD released the following update:

We can confirm the barricaded subject at the hotel near Spur 327 is now in custody. Keaton Harris, 36, was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center without incident. We will send out a formal news release later this evening detailing more information about the incident.

The Lubbock Police Department has responded to a barricaded subject in the Holiday Inn near Spur 327.

Authorities were first called to the scene around 2:30 p.m. on Monday. The hotel is located in the 6100 block of Justice Avenue.

A SWAT team and crime scene negotiators are at the scene.

People are advised to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story; please check back later for updates.

