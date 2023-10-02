Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Texas Tech Football to play K-State in night game Oct. 14

Texas Tech in Big 12 home opener
Texas Tech in Big 12 home opener(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - Texas Tech will be back under the Jones AT&T Stadium lights Oct. 14 as its Homecoming game versus Kansas State has been selected for a 6 p.m. start, the Big 12 Conference announced Monday. Television coverage will be provided on FOX Sports 1.

This will be the third night kickoff at home already this season for the Red Raiders and the sixth through seven games that will start at 6 p.m. CT or later. Texas Tech previously hosted both Oregon and Tarleton State in night games this season, which were both in front of sellout crowds of 56,200 fans.

Tickets are already sold out for the Kansas State game as it will be the fourth-consecutive advanced sellouts already on the docket for Jones AT&T Stadium this season. Fans who have not yet purchased tickets are encouraged to do so through SeatGeek, the official secondary ticket provider of Texas Tech Athletics.

Television selections are generally made on a 12-day basis throughout the regular season by the Big 12′s television partners FOX and ESPN. Additional game times will be announced in the coming weeks via Texas Tech’s social media platforms.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Levelland teen was killed in a rollover Sunday afternoon.
Levelland teen killed in Sunday afternoon rollover
Lubbock police tell us one person has been seriously injured in a collision between a...
1 seriously injured in motorcycle, pickup collision in 2100 block of 50th Street
A Lubbock three-year-old and two others were killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on US 82,...
3-year-old child and two adults killed in crash on US 82, west of Guthrie
25-year-old Isaac Deleon
Murder suspect in custody, charged with Friday night shooting in North Lubbock
Lubbock Fire Rescue extinguished a fire at The Tenement Apartments near the 300 Block of Avenue...
LFR puts out two apartment fires on Sunday morning

Latest News

Texas Tech beats Houston 49-28 in Big 12 home opener
Texas Tech beats Houston 49-28 in Big 12 home opener
Family accepts Hall of Fame award for Mike Leach
Kingsbury, Leach inducted into Texas Tech Halls of Fame, Honor
Texas Tech inducting players, coaches into Hall of Fame, Hall of Honor