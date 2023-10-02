Thunderstorms expected across South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are expected over the South Plains this evening, Tuesday and Wednesday. As storms move out of New Mexico this evening, they will bring the potential for some very heavy rainfall, strong winds and isolated potential for hail one inch or larger in size.

Storms will decrease as they move across the region later tonight into tomorrow morning.

KCBD Raincast for Monday, Oct. 2 (KCBD)

Tomorrow afternoon, storms will be more likely in the eastern communities and not as widespread as they may be tonight.

Temperatures will remain in the 60s at night and low to mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Storm potential will increase again on Wednesday afternoon and evening with severe storms possible.

Thursday will bring a drop in temperatures, drier air and decreasing rain chances. Lows will remain in the 70s and lows could fall into the 40s by Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.