Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

TRAFFIC ALERT: Authorities blocking traffic on West Loop due to crash

Traffic on West Loop
Traffic on West Loop(City of Lubbock)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are injured after a 3-vehicle crash on West Loop 289 near Spur 327, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to the crash just before 6 p.m. on Monday. Crews are blocking traffic at this time.

One person was moderately injured and another was left with minor injuries.

Southbound traffic from the flyover has been blocked off.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Levelland teen was killed in a rollover Sunday afternoon.
Levelland teen killed in Sunday afternoon rollover
A Lubbock three-year-old and two others were killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on US 82,...
3-year-old child and two adults killed in crash on US 82, west of Guthrie
Lubbock police tell us one person has been seriously injured in a collision between a...
1 seriously injured in motorcycle, pickup collision in 2100 block of 50th Street
25-year-old Isaac Deleon
Murder suspect in custody, charged with Friday night shooting in North Lubbock
Lubbock Fire Rescue extinguished a fire at The Tenement Apartments near the 300 Block of Avenue...
LFR puts out two apartment fires on Sunday morning

Latest News

Lubbock Police Traffic Alert
Lubbock police department schedules mapping operation for Tuesday morning
An update on Lubbock's new loop
Flint Avenue to be closed for work on Loop 88
Lubbock Police Traffic Alert
LPD conducting follow-up mapping operation in north Lubbock
Traffic Alert logo
Lubbock police conducting mapping operations Wednesday morning