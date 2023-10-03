Community Coverage Tour
City of Lubbock working to fix water leak near 54th and Elgin

Water line leak near 54th and Elgin
Water line leak near 54th and Elgin(KCBD, Andrew Wood)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is working to repair a water line leak near 54th Street and Elgin Avenue.

City officials stated crews are currently working on the leak, but repairs could take a few hours.

Currently, one alley in the neighborhood is out of service.

Workers with Water Utilities will be checking in with those who are without water, according to officials.

