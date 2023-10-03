City of Lubbock working to fix water leak near 54th and Elgin

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock is working to repair a water line leak near 54th Street and Elgin Avenue.

City officials stated crews are currently working on the leak, but repairs could take a few hours.

Currently, one alley in the neighborhood is out of service.

Workers with Water Utilities will be checking in with those who are without water, according to officials.

