Interim Chief Gregory Rushin to be paid $125 per hour

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The new interim chief for the Lubbock Police Department will be paid $125 per hour, according to court documents.

Gregory Rushin was named interim chief on Sept. 20 after the resignation of former Police Chief Floyd Mitchell.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Interim Chief Gregory Rushin to bring 40 years of experience to Lubbock PD

Rushin is considered a “representative” of Strategic Government Resources, the business that helped assign him to the role.

The City of Lubbock is working with SGR until a new chief of police is named.

The agreement between the city and SGR states Rushin will be paid $125 per hour. Over the course of a year, as a full time employee with a 40-hour work week, Rushin will be paid about $260,000. The city is charged each week.

The City of Lubbock also agreed to cover Rushin’s travel and housing.

The agreement is subject to termination at any point, according to the records.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.