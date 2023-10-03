Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Interim Chief Gregory Rushin to be paid $125 per hour

Gregory Rushin (Plano Police Department)
Gregory Rushin (Plano Police Department)(KCBD)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The new interim chief for the Lubbock Police Department will be paid $125 per hour, according to court documents.

Gregory Rushin was named interim chief on Sept. 20 after the resignation of former Police Chief Floyd Mitchell.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Interim Chief Gregory Rushin to bring 40 years of experience to Lubbock PD

Rushin is considered a “representative” of Strategic Government Resources, the business that helped assign him to the role.

The City of Lubbock is working with SGR until a new chief of police is named.

The agreement between the city and SGR states Rushin will be paid $125 per hour. Over the course of a year, as a full time employee with a 40-hour work week, Rushin will be paid about $260,000. The city is charged each week.

The City of Lubbock also agreed to cover Rushin’s travel and housing.

The agreement is subject to termination at any point, according to the records.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Levelland teen was killed in a rollover Sunday afternoon.
Levelland teen killed in Sunday afternoon rollover
A Lubbock three-year-old and two others were killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on US 82,...
3-year-old child and two adults killed in crash on US 82, west of Guthrie
Lubbock police tell us one person has been seriously injured in a collision between a...
1 seriously injured in motorcycle, pickup collision in 2100 block of 50th Street
SWAT situation at Holiday Inn
Suspect in custody after SWAT situation at Holiday Inn
25-year-old Isaac Deleon
Murder suspect in custody, charged with Friday night shooting in North Lubbock

Latest News

Woodrow Road expansion to begin next week
KCBD News at 10
Water line leak near 54th and Elgin
City of Lubbock working to fix water leak near 54th and Elgin
SWAT situation at Holiday Inn
Suspect in custody after SWAT situation at Holiday Inn