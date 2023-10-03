KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet California

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet California, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He’s a one-year-old pit bull mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.

California is an all-around dog and would be a great family pet. He loves going on adventures, taking long naps and cuddling. California is up to date on all his shots, is spayed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

