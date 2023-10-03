Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Man indicted after ‘dragging’ Idalou police chief during traffic stop

Devin Lee Gandall, 21
Devin Lee Gandall, 21(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man accused of dragging the Idalou police chief during a traffic stop earlier this year.

On the afternoon of Aug. 31, Police Chief Eric Williams pulled over a vehicle near 7th Street and Walnut Street in Idalou. According to a release from the city, Williams approached the car and smelled marijuana. He asked the three individuals within to exit the vehicle.

The driver, later identified as 22-year-old Devin Lee Gandall, reportedly got back into the vehicle and started to reverse, “dragging Chief Williams.”

Williams was left with minor injuries.

Gandall then sped away from the scene, inciting a cross-county police chase. He drove east out of Lubbock County and into Crosby County before finally being stopped and apprehended in Floyd County.

On Tuesday, Gandall was indicted on one count of aggravated assault against a public servant and one count of evading arrest with a vehicle.

He is currently being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $550,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keaton Harris, 36
Suspect in custody after SWAT situation at Holiday Inn
A Levelland teen was killed in a rollover Sunday afternoon.
Levelland teen killed in Sunday afternoon rollover
A Lubbock three-year-old and two others were killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on US 82,...
3-year-old child and two adults killed in crash on US 82, west of Guthrie
15-year-old Tucker Parkinson
Whitharral community remembers life of teen after deadly crash
Lubbock police tell us one person has been seriously injured in a collision between a...
1 seriously injured in motorcycle, pickup collision in 2100 block of 50th Street

Latest News

Lubbock police have made an arrest in connection with an East Lubbock shooting that left one...
Man indicted in connection with deadly September shooting near East 26th and Ivory
South Plains nursing students observe surgery
‘Covenant Ready’ program gives local students behind the scenes look at live surgeries
Gregory Rushin (Plano Police Department)
Interim Chief Gregory Rushin to be paid $125 per hour
The 2023 Carol of Lights® ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. Dec. 2, with the traditional...
Texas Tech’s 65th annual Carol of Lights to close Centennial Celebration