National Red Ribbon Week 2023

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Red Ribbon Week has been dedicated to the wellbeing of our children since 1985. A lot has changed in three decades. The challenges our youth face today are not the same as when RRW began, but the mission has never changed: support our nation’s families and communities in nurturing the full potential of healthy, drug-free youth.

Each year we partner with various schools, businesses and other entities to bring fun, interactive awareness activities to youth and their families. It’s always a wild week of advocacy and resources- but it’s more fun than it sounds! Our Red Ribbon Week campaign always ends on Halloween. We celebrate with our Halloween Bash!

Remember: ‘With A Dose Of Education, Your Dreams Can Become Reality!’

