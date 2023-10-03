Some thunderstorms tonight, greater coverage Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for the southeastern South Plains into parts of the Permian Basin, Concho Valley and Big Country until 10 p.m. Tuesday. This includes Lamesa, Gail and Snyder, shown in green below.

Green counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3. (Ernst, Matt | KCBD)

In the watch there is the potential for large hail and damaging wind, as well as flooding rain.

Thunderstorms are more likely over the southern South Plains and Rolling Plains tonight, though we can’t rule out a few showers or thunderstorms farther west, on the Caprock.

Higher storm chance

A cold front will approach from the west/northwest during the day Wednesday. This will help develop more widespread coverage of thunderstorms. This is one of our forecast models, showing storm development by the afternoon, then spreading to the east/southeast.

Here is raincast for Wednesday, Oct. 4. (Ernst, Matt | KCBD)

Some of the thunderstorms will likely turn severe Wednesday, main risks being damaging wind and flooding rain, along with some hail. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted most of our area with a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather, shown in yellow.

Severe weather outlook for Wednesday, Oct. 4. (Ernst, Matt | KCBD)

Behind the front, cooler and drier air will build into the area. Thursday will become mostly sunny by the afternoon, high near 77. Then mid 70s Friday, lower 70s with plenty of sun Saturday.

The mornings will also get a bit cooler. In fact, over the weekend the mornings should start in the upper 40s. Drier and clear weather is expected from the weekend into early next week.

