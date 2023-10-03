Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

SPCAA Workforce Solutions Job Fair Wednesday, Oct. 4

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Workforce Solutions South Plains is holding an In Person Job Fair on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, from 10am to 3pm at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

A variety of employment opportunities will be available from entry level to professional level, including full and part time positions. Job seekers should come prepared to introduce themselves to the employers, speak about career objectives, skills, and what makes them the right person for the job.

This job fair is open to the public! Attendance and participation are free to all job seekers.

Workforce Solutions South Plains is holding an In Person Job Fair on Wednesday, October 4,...
Workforce Solutions South Plains is holding an In Person Job Fair on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, from 10am to 3pm at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.(Workforce Solutions South Plains)

EMPLOYERS! Register for your booth by clicking HERE for the PDF or HERE for the word doc. Deadline to register for your booth is September 27!

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keaton Harris, 36
Suspect in custody after SWAT situation at Holiday Inn
A Levelland teen was killed in a rollover Sunday afternoon.
Levelland teen killed in Sunday afternoon rollover
A Lubbock three-year-old and two others were killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on US 82,...
3-year-old child and two adults killed in crash on US 82, west of Guthrie
15-year-old Tucker Parkinson
Whitharral community remembers life of teen after deadly crash
Lubbock police tell us one person has been seriously injured in a collision between a...
1 seriously injured in motorcycle, pickup collision in 2100 block of 50th Street

Latest News

Noon Notebook: Workforce Solutions of the South Plains job fair
Schools across the South Plains will participate in National Red Ribbon Week October 23rd...
National Red Ribbon Week 2023
Noon Notebook: Red Ribbon Week 2023
Non-profit organization Reese’s Purpose will host its fall benefit concert series starting...
Non-profit Reese’s Purpose to host benefit concert series