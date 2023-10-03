SPCAA Workforce Solutions Job Fair Wednesday, Oct. 4

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Workforce Solutions South Plains is holding an In Person Job Fair on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, from 10am to 3pm at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

A variety of employment opportunities will be available from entry level to professional level, including full and part time positions. Job seekers should come prepared to introduce themselves to the employers, speak about career objectives, skills, and what makes them the right person for the job.

This job fair is open to the public! Attendance and participation are free to all job seekers.

EMPLOYERS! Register for your booth by clicking HERE for the PDF or HERE for the word doc. Deadline to register for your booth is September 27!

