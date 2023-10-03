Community Coverage Tour
Suspect in custody after SWAT situation at Holiday Inn

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - A 36-year-old man is now in custody in connection to the Lubbock Police Department’s response to a barricaded subject on October 2nd .

Lubbock Police were called to the 6100 block of Justice Avenue at 12:42 p.m. for reports of a disturbance. Upon arrival, they located Keaton Harris inside a hotel room. Harris refused to leave the room.

Following Harris’ continued refusal to leave, and threats to harm others, a callout was initiated for the Lubbock Police Department’s SWAT Team and the Lubbock Police Department’s Negotiator team.

The teams arrived on scene around 2:45 p.m. Following several hours, Harris was taken into custody, without incident, at 6:36 p.m. He was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center, where he is charged with Criminal Trespass and Terroristic Threat, with the chance of additional charges possible.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

