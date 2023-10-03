Tuesday morning top stories: Man arrested after standoff at Holiday Inn in Southwest Lubbock
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Man arrested after standoff at Holiday Inn in Southwest Lubbock
- Police say Keaton Harris threatened others and refused to leave
- He is now charged with trespassing and possession of a controlled substance
- Read more here: Suspect in custody after SWAT situation at Holiday Inn
Jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion
- There we no winners in Monday night’s Powerball drawing
- The next drawing is set for Wednesday
- Read more here: Powerball jackpot rises to $1.2 billion after another drawing without a big winner
Kidnapped girl found alive
- A nine-year-old New York girl is safe after being kidnapped from a state park Saturday
- Police say a fingerprint on a ransom note led them to the home of the suspect Craig Nelson-Ross Jr.
- Full story here: 9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested
