Tuesday morning top stories: Man arrested after standoff at Holiday Inn in Southwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Man arrested after standoff at Holiday Inn in Southwest Lubbock

Police say Keaton Harris threatened others and refused to leave

He is now charged with trespassing and possession of a controlled substance

Read more here: Suspect in custody after SWAT situation at Holiday Inn

Jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion

There we no winners in Monday night’s Powerball drawing

The next drawing is set for Wednesday

Read more here: Powerball jackpot rises to $1.2 billion after another drawing without a big winner

Kidnapped girl found alive

A nine-year-old New York girl is safe after being kidnapped from a state park Saturday

Police say a fingerprint on a ransom note led them to the home of the suspect Craig Nelson-Ross Jr.

Full story here: 9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe; man linked to ransom note arrested

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.