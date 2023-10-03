Community Coverage Tour
Tuesday morning top stories: Man arrested after standoff at Holiday Inn in Southwest Lubbock

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Man arrested after standoff at Holiday Inn in Southwest Lubbock

Jackpot climbs to $1.2 billion

Kidnapped girl found alive

