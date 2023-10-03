Community Coverage Tour
US Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas carjacked by three armed attackers about a mile from Capitol

FILE - U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, talks to a member of the media during a campaign event in San Antonio, May 4, 2022. Cuellar was carjacked late Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in Washington's Navy Yard area, about a mile from the U.S. Capitol, multiple media sources reported. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, was carjacked Monday night by three armed attackers, his office said.

Cuellar’s chief of staff Jacob Hochberg released a statement saying: “As Congressman Cuellar was parking his car this evening, 3 armed assailants approached the Congressman and stole his vehicle. Luckily, he was not harmed and is working with local law enforcement.”

Hochberg said police recovered Cuellar’s vehicle.

The Washington Post reported that the robbery happened at 9:30 p.m. at New Jersey Avenue and K Street SE in Washington’s Navy Yard area, about a mile from the U.S. Capitol.

Monday’s incident was the second assault on a member of Congress in the District of Columbia this year. In February, Democratic Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota was assaulted in her Washington apartment building, suffering bruises while escaping serious injury. Her chief of staff said the attack did not appear to be politically motivated.

In June, Kendrid Khalil Hamlin, 26, pleaded guilty in that case to charges of assaulting a member of Congress and assaulting law enforcement officers. Hamlin was also accused of assaulting two officers as they attempted to arrest him on the same day of Craig’s attack.

