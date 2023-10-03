Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

You can get a free taco a day for 30 days at Taco Bell – here’s how

For just two days – Oct. 3 and 4 – customers can buy the pass for $10 that will give them one...
For just two days – Oct. 3 and 4 – customers can buy the pass for $10 that will give them one free taco every day for 30 days.(Taco Bell)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In celebration of National Taco Day on Wednesday, Taco Bell has announced it is bringing back the Taco Lover’s Pass subscription program for a limited time.

For just two days – Oct. 3 and 4 – customers can buy the pass for $10 which will give them one free taco every day for 30 days.

The only catch is that customers must enroll in Taco Bell’s digital rewards program.

Seven different tacos are part of the Taco Lover’s Pass. To get the pass, click here.

Yum Brands, which owns Taco Bell, says app users who enroll in the loyalty program spend 35% more after joining.

As of August, digital orders total $7 billion, or nearly half of Taco Bell’s global sales.

Several other chains are getting in on the action with deals for their customers for National Taco Day, including Moe’s Southwest Grill, Chevy’s Fresh Mex, El Torito and others.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keaton Harris, 36
Suspect in custody after SWAT situation at Holiday Inn
A Levelland teen was killed in a rollover Sunday afternoon.
Levelland teen killed in Sunday afternoon rollover
A Lubbock three-year-old and two others were killed in a crash Saturday afternoon on US 82,...
3-year-old child and two adults killed in crash on US 82, west of Guthrie
15-year-old Tucker Parkinson
Whitharral community remembers life of teen after deadly crash
Lubbock police tell us one person has been seriously injured in a collision between a...
1 seriously injured in motorcycle, pickup collision in 2100 block of 50th Street

Latest News

Oakley Hacker, Kentucky’s oldest known living WWII veteran, celebrated his 107th birthday.
‘I’m just happy to be here’: WWII veteran celebrates 107 years of life
Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media before entering the courtroom at New York...
Judge in Trump’s fraud trial issues limited gag order after former president makes disparaging post about court clerk
KCBD News at 4
This photo provided by her family on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, shows Charlotte Sena, 9, who...
Missing girl’s rescue in upstate New York came as pivotal hours ticked by
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy ousted as House speaker in dramatic vote as Democrats join with GOP critics to topple him