Bicyclist injured in early morning crash near 4th and Quaker

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A bicyclist was taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after they were struck by a vehicle in Northwest Lubbock.

Just before 6 a.m., officers responded to a crash involving a car and a bicycle.

Police say the bicyclist was taken to UMC for moderate injuries.

Emergency crews cleared the scene around 6:30 a.m.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

