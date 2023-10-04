Bicyclist injured in early morning crash near 4th and Quaker
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A bicyclist was taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after they were struck by a vehicle in Northwest Lubbock.
Just before 6 a.m., officers responded to a crash involving a car and a bicycle.
Police say the bicyclist was taken to UMC for moderate injuries.
Emergency crews cleared the scene around 6:30 a.m.
This is a developing story; check back for updates
