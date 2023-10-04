Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Bicyclist injured in early morning crash near 4th and Quaker

Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)(Lubbock Police Department)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A bicyclist was taken to the hospital early Wednesday morning after they were struck by a vehicle in Northwest Lubbock.

Just before 6 a.m., officers responded to a crash involving a car and a bicycle.

Police say the bicyclist was taken to UMC for moderate injuries.

Emergency crews cleared the scene around 6:30 a.m.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keaton Harris, 36
Suspect in custody after SWAT situation at Holiday Inn
15-year-old Tucker Parkinson
Whitharral community remembers life of teen after deadly crash
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Lubbock police have made an arrest in connection with an East Lubbock shooting that left one...
Man indicted in connection with deadly September shooting near East 26th and Ivory
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the boy as Rolando Nunez Moreno.
14-year-old killed standing next to broken-down car on side of highway, coroner confirms

Latest News

On Daybreak Today
Wednesday morning top stories: Stalled TxDOT project causing issues for drivers
FM 41 & HWY 87 TxDOT project
Unfinished TxDOT project continues to cause issues for Lubbock County residents
Unfinished TxDOT project continues to cause issues for Lubbock County residents
Pharmacies across the U.S. continue to deal with a shortage of Amoxicillin, an antibiotic that...
Covenant pharmacist: Alternatives available during amoxicillin shortage