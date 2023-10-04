Coming off an open week, Palo Duro Dons ready for district action

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - “We want to be district champions. That’s our goal, and it’s been our goal all year long,” Palo Duro football head coach Eric Mims said.

That goal is very obtainable for the Palo Duro Dons football program. Coming off a bye week, Coach Mims says it best himself, that it came at a perfect time, splitting the non-district and district. They had time to go in an do some self-scouting before his team starts playing for a chance at the postseason.

First up on that district slate is Lubbock High this Friday night.

Both squads are sitting at 2-3 on the season.

Palo Duro is coming off a huge comeback win over the Randall Raiders, 45-27, in week five. The Dons had not beaten Randall since 2006, ending a 17-year drought.

Coach Mims says that the momentum of his team is good heading into this Friday.

“They (Lubbock High) put up 40 points several times. They’ve done a good job defensively. They are physical and aggressive up front. We have to make sure we put our best foot forward. We’re not good enough to think we’re PD and we can look past anyone,” Coach Mims said.

Palo Duro took this one big last year over the Westerners, 70-0.

The Dons will be on the road for this match up and kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

