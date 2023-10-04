Hockley Co. inmate dies after ‘medical issue’

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres announced today that on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at approximately 7:30 AM, a 60-year-old male who was detained in the jail facility was pronounced deceased after being transported to an area hospital due to a medical issue. On Friday afternoon, September 29, 2023, on routine face-to-face observations and when speaking with him, staff believed emergency medical services were necessary and contacted EMS. EMS personnel responded and transported him to the hospital for assessment and treatment, and he was later transported by ambulance to a Lubbock hospital for additional treatment before passing away in the hospital on Saturday morning.

As with any custodial death of a detainee, whether inside or outside of the jail facility, the Texas Rangers were notified and an investigation was initiated. Investigations by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards and the Texas Rangers, Company C, are ongoing, we are cooperating fully with all inquiries and investigations into the incident. Out of respect for family members, information is limited at this time until all proper notifications are made with family by sheriff’s office personnel.

More information will be released when it is available.

