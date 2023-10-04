Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Interim Chief Gregory Rushin to be paid $90 per hour

Gregory Rushin (Plano Police Department)
Gregory Rushin (Plano Police Department)(KCBD)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The new interim chief for the Lubbock Police Department will be paid $90 per hour, according to records KCBD has obtained from the City.

The city will pay a $35 fee per hour to a third party contractor, Strategic Government Resources, bringing the total to $125 per hour.

Gregory Rushin was named interim chief on Sept. 20 after the resignation of former Police Chief Floyd Mitchell.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Interim Chief Gregory Rushin to bring 40 years of experience to Lubbock PD

Rushin is considered a “representative” of Strategic Government Resources, the business that helped assign him to the role.

The City of Lubbock is working with SGR until a new chief of police is named.

Over the course of a year, as a full time employee with a 40-hour work week, this is the equivalent of a roughly $187,200 salary. The city is charged each week.

The City of Lubbock also agreed to cover Rushin’s travel and housing.

The agreement is subject to termination at any point, according to the records.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keaton Harris, 36
Suspect in custody after SWAT situation at Holiday Inn
15-year-old Tucker Parkinson
Whitharral community remembers life of teen after deadly crash
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Lubbock police have made an arrest in connection with an East Lubbock shooting that left one...
Man indicted in connection with deadly September shooting near East 26th and Ivory
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the boy as Rolando Nunez Moreno.
14-year-old killed standing next to broken-down car on side of highway, coroner confirms

Latest News

Lubbock Police Department Logo (LPD)
Bicyclist injured in early morning crash near 4th and Quaker
On Daybreak Today
Wednesday morning top stories: Stalled TxDOT project causing issues for drivers
FM 41 & HWY 87 TxDOT project
Unfinished TxDOT project continues to cause issues for Lubbock County residents
Unfinished TxDOT project continues to cause issues for Lubbock County residents