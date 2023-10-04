Community Coverage Tour
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet John

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet John, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He’s a 1-year-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about seven months.

He is sweet and easygoing. He can be shy at times when meeting new people, but warms up fast. He also does very well on a leash and loves to smell everything he sees. John is up to date on all his shots, is spayed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet California.

