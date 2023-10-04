Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

LCU Fall Musical ‘The Apple Tree’ Oct. 7 & 8

By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Join us for the Fall Musical: The Apple Tree by Sheldon Harnick and Jerry Bock!

Join LCU for its 2023 Fall Musical 'The Apple Tree' October 7-8 at the McDonald Moody Auditorium.
Join LCU for its 2023 Fall Musical 'The Apple Tree' October 7-8 at the McDonald Moody Auditorium.(Lubbock Christian University)

The Apple Tree is made up of three musical miniatures that can be presented separately, or in any combination, to fill out a theatrical evening. “The Diary of Adam and Eve” is a quirky, touching spin on the tale of the world’s first couple, adapted from Mark Twain’s Extracts from Adam’s Diary. “The Lady or the Tiger?” is a rock and roll fable set in a mythical barbarian kingdom, which explores the fickleness of love. “Passionella” is based on Jules Feiffer’s offbeat Cinderella-story about a chimney sweep whose dreams of being a “glamorous movie star” nearly sabotage her one chance for true love. The brilliant songwriting team behind Fiddler on the Roof and She Loves Mebring another witty, tuneful and utterly charming musical in The Apple Tree.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keaton Harris, 36
Suspect in custody after SWAT situation at Holiday Inn
15-year-old Tucker Parkinson
Whitharral community remembers life of teen after deadly crash
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the boy as Rolando Nunez Moreno.
14-year-old killed standing next to broken-down car on side of highway, coroner confirms
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

Noon Notebook: LCU Fall Musical 'The Apple Tree'
Texas Tech University Seal and water fountain
Texas Tech Preview Day for potential students
Noon Notebook: Texas Tech Preview Day for potential students
Workforce Solutions South Plains is holding an In Person Job Fair on Wednesday, October 4,...
SPCAA Workforce Solutions Job Fair Wednesday, Oct. 4