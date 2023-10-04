LCU Fall Musical ‘The Apple Tree’ Oct. 7 & 8

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Join us for the Fall Musical: The Apple Tree by Sheldon Harnick and Jerry Bock!

The Apple Tree is made up of three musical miniatures that can be presented separately, or in any combination, to fill out a theatrical evening. “The Diary of Adam and Eve” is a quirky, touching spin on the tale of the world’s first couple, adapted from Mark Twain’s Extracts from Adam’s Diary. “The Lady or the Tiger?” is a rock and roll fable set in a mythical barbarian kingdom, which explores the fickleness of love. “Passionella” is based on Jules Feiffer’s offbeat Cinderella-story about a chimney sweep whose dreams of being a “glamorous movie star” nearly sabotage her one chance for true love. The brilliant songwriting team behind Fiddler on the Roof and She Loves Mebring another witty, tuneful and utterly charming musical in The Apple Tree.

