Recent rain could delay harvest for cotton farmers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’ve all been asking for rain for months, but cotton farmers now say it’s too late to save their crop.

It’s now causing problems for area producers. Rain is always a good thing for farmers, but the timing of the rain is vital to growing cotton.

“We needed it several months ago, July, August, would’ve been better,” Idalou cotton farmer Guy Harmon said.

Cotton farmers are on a tight schedule when it comes to prepping for harvest. The first step is defoliation, essentially making the leaves fall off.

“The plant kind of knows the time is here, but then all of a sudden you get rain and a little sunshine then the plant’s like, I’m gonna take off again and then you get all this new regrowth and new green leaves that you have to deal with,” Guy Harmon said.

You can choose to put the defoliation process off if you see rain in the forecast, but if the cotton is mature and the bolls are exposed to the elements, the quality could suffer.

“You run the risk of something happening to that cotton, like it getting rained on, blowing out of the boll. It could fall to the ground and then it’s gone,” Harmon said.

Now, farmers have to wait for their crops to dry before they can harvest.

“They’re not gonna be harvesting it for a while; we’ve had several inches of rain.”

Delayed harvest comes with the same risks as delayed defoliation, but rain makes it even worse.

“There’s a lot of things that they look at to determine the grade. There’s the color, the strength of the fiber; the rain does affect the quality quite a bit.”

It depends on how far along in the growing process your cotton is. Rain is not going to make new bolls, but it could help some of the old ones.

“Some of those immature bolls up top, they could get finished better and the fiber could be better inside.”

Many farmers will never be mad at the rain, they just wish they had just a drop during those hot summer months.

