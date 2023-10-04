Severe thunderstorm warning Hockley, Lubbock counties

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - update 5:18 p.m. - We are tracking scattered severe storms. They have been most widespread to the southeast and east of Lubbock, each producing torrential rainfall along with gusty wind and at least 1″ diameter hail.

Farther west, a storm now in Hockley County has shown even larger hail potential, at times to around 2″ diameter. This storm will also producing damaging wind gusts to around 70mph. It has shown rotation at times.

This storm is tracking toward Lubbock. A severe thunderstorm warning is now in effect for Hockley and Lubbock counties, for potential of golf ball-size hail and 70mph wind.

Most counties across The South Plains are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch Wednesday until 9 p.m. This watch excludes Parmer and Gaines counties.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch (KCBD)

Overnight low temperatures will drop into the 50s and even 40s for some of us tomorrow morning. There is a cold front coming through this evening. This front is also helping to lift, and ignite these storms and bringing us cooler temperatures of course.

Lows (KCBD)

Thursday will be cooler with high temperatures topping out in the 70s. Rain chances should end for the next seven days by tomorrow afternoon. Mostly sunny conditions will be likely throughout the rest of the next seven days. Highs in the 70s will continue until Sunday. Things will warm up just a bit into the low to mid-80s. Overnight lows will stick with the 40s and 50s for the rest of this forecast.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

