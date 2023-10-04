Community Coverage Tour
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag
Back to School

Severe Weather Potential Tonight

By Collin Mertz
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thunderstorms possible this evening with enhanced risk for severe threats. In the late morning and early afternoon, some showers could break out among the cloud cover, with heavier pockets picking up in the mid-afternoon.

Severe Storm Potential
Severe Storm Potential(KCBD)

By late-afternoon and evening, forcing from the cold front is expected to tap into daytime heating to the east for increased severe threat. Potential risks include wind gusts up to 70 mph off of some storms, as well as hail up to baseball size. Isolated flash flooding is possible too, with greater risk in low-laying areas. A few tornadoes are possible as well.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Today’s highs range upper 70s to upper 80s, with the front leaving highs several degrees cooler tomorrow. Highs are expected to retreat to the upper 70s until Saturday, dropping to the low 70s.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keaton Harris, 36
Suspect in custody after SWAT situation at Holiday Inn
15-year-old Tucker Parkinson
Whitharral community remembers life of teen after deadly crash
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Lubbock police have made an arrest in connection with an East Lubbock shooting that left one...
Man indicted in connection with deadly September shooting near East 26th and Ivory
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the boy as Rolando Nunez Moreno.
14-year-old killed standing next to broken-down car on side of highway, coroner confirms

Latest News

Daybreak Today Weather - Wednesday, Oct. 4
Severe weather outlook for Wednesday, Oct. 4.
Some thunderstorms tonight, greater coverage Wednesday
KCBD News at 10 Weather - Tuesday, Oct. 3
KCBD News at 6 Weather - Tuesday, Oct. 3