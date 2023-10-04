South Plains business connecting women in agriculture nationwide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ag Women Connect was created in 2021 with the goal of engaging women in agriculture both in the South Plains and across the country.

Venessa Wood, the founder of Ag Women Connect, describes it as a platform for women in the agriculture industry to share thoughts, ideas and stories.

“We are the backbone of agriculture if you think about it, because we have so many roles,” Wood said. “We’re raising kids in agriculture, we’re helping our husbands, or we’re doing the thing - we are the farmer or rancher.”

Within the two years, Ag Women Connect has grown to boast chapters in more than 10 states, a successful podcast and an atmosphere of support and mentorship for women regardless of their role in agriculture.

“If we want to see agriculture move forward in a positive and thriving way, we’ve got to learn to work together. That’s what’s so magical about sitting and watching what’s going on with Ag Women Connect,” Wood said.

Amidst all of its success, the company is now expanding and launching a non-profit. Ag Women Connect Gives Back, a 501c3, aims to shine a light on issues facing the agriculture industry and its people.

“We have a three-in-one mission. Natural disasters is number one; number two, we want to be able to continue telling stories through a woman’s lens,” Wood said. “Number three, we want to be able to give back to our youth.”

Wood cited the natural disasters hitting farmers and ranchers, including drought conditions and the tornados in Perryton and Matador as instances where the non-profit can help share stories and broadcast real-life issues.

The non-profit will also provide scholarships for women and children who show talent, work ethic and passion for the industry.

“I feel like there are a lot of kids who fall through the cracks that are maybe going to a two-year college, or equine or welding school or something,” Wood said. “Those kids need support and that’s what our scholarships are going to.”

The non-profit will launch this Friday at the first annual Ag Women Connect gala. Wood says it is also an opportunity for women in the organization to meet face-to-face and celebrate their achievements with each other.

The gala starts at 6 p.m. at the Tin Top Gin in Slaton. There will be live music, a live and silent auction, food and networking.

Tickets are available here.

