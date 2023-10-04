Texas Tech Preview Day for potential students
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Feel the spirit and excitement that permeates the Texas Tech campus while learning about the many academic and extracurricular opportunities that await you here. You’ll see firsthand why so many students choose to call it their next home and why alumni have such fond memories.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 9, 2023 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Check In Begins at 7:00 a.m. United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX
