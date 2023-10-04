Community Coverage Tour
Two injured in dog attack Tuesday evening

Lubbock Animal Services building
Lubbock Animal Services building(City of Lubbock)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were reportedly injured in a dog attack Tuesday evening, according to Lubbock Animal Services.

Authorities responded to the 4300 block of Boston Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. for reports of a dog attack.

Upon arrival, they found two people had been bitten. One individual was severely injured, according to LAS

During the investigation, the owner surrendered the dog to LAS. Officials stated the dog was euthanized and will be tested for rabies.

Although there have been no updates on the victims’ injuries, LAS stated both people were “alert and provided statements.”

