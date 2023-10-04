Wednesday morning top stories: Stalled TxDOT project causing issues for drivers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Stalled project causing issues for drivers

Residents want to know when work will resume on the Highway 87 overpass project at FM 41

Construction crews abandoned the project, causing problems for drivers in the area

Full story here: Unfinished TxDOT project continues to cause issues for Lubbock County residents

Kevin McCarthy removed as speaker

McCarthy is the first speaker to be voted out of office

House Republicans are expected to being voting for a new speaker next week

Read more here: McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote

Hunter Biden arraigned

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to federal gun charges in Wilmington, Delaware

He is accused of lying about his drug use on a form to buy a gun in 2018

Details here: Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to three federal gun charges filed after his plea deal collapsed

