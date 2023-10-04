Wednesday morning top stories: Stalled TxDOT project causing issues for drivers
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Stalled project causing issues for drivers
- Residents want to know when work will resume on the Highway 87 overpass project at FM 41
- Construction crews abandoned the project, causing problems for drivers in the area
- Full story here: Unfinished TxDOT project continues to cause issues for Lubbock County residents
Kevin McCarthy removed as speaker
- McCarthy is the first speaker to be voted out of office
- House Republicans are expected to being voting for a new speaker next week
- Read more here: McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Hunter Biden arraigned
- Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to federal gun charges in Wilmington, Delaware
- He is accused of lying about his drug use on a form to buy a gun in 2018
- Details here: Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to three federal gun charges filed after his plea deal collapsed
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Angie Winn and Steve Divine for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.