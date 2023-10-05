5-5-5 initiative to hold a rally to honor first responders who died on roadsides

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A group dedicated to the safety of first responders will be holding a rally on Saturday.

The event is being held to remind drivers of ways they can help protect first responders on the road.

Lubbock Fire Rescue Chief Shaun Fogerson says, “In a lot of ways, it is more dangerous on the roadways than fighting fires.”

Chief Fogerson says first responders dying on roadways isn’t something most people think of when they consider the dangers of the job. However, in 2020, that nightmare became reality for the Hill family when their son Eric was responding to a crash on an icy highway.

Mark Hill, father of Lt. Eric Hill says, “They were coming back to their truck. There was a lady that was going south on I-27. She lost control of her vehicle and came across the road and she hit Eric, Nick Reyna and Matt Dawson that day.”

Lieutenant Eric Hill and Officer Nick Reyna died in that crash; firefighter Matt Dawson was left with life-changing injuries. After months of grieving, the Hill family created the 5-5-5 initiative to teach the public to slow down and move over when first responders are working on roadways.

“We wanted to help first responders be safe, people who work on the roadsides be safe, we didn’t want any other families to go through what we’ve gone through,” Hill said.

Each “five” represents something drivers can plan for to have a safe trip. Make five options to plan for safety like alternate routes. Take five actions to stay safe, including moving over and slowing down, and contact five loved ones a day, before they leave for the day. That’s something Mark Hill says he never got the chance to do with his son.

“We didn’t see Eric that day; we didn’t even know Eric was working, so we didn’t have the opportunity to hug him. We want people to be intentional about loving those who are close to them,” Hill said.

Hill says we all need those reminders. That is why he is working with local law enforcement and first responders to put in a rally this Saturday. He wants to show the public our heroes have families waiting at home for their safe return.

“We’re normal people with families just like you, just trying to do our job and we need them to help us stay safe,” Chief Fogerson said.

The rally is set for this Saturday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be on the west side of the parking lot of the South Plains Mall. Along with meeting those local first responders, there will also be live music. food trucks, and games for the family.

