BASF Lubbock field day gives farmers insight into herbicides

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock cotton farmers now have a better idea what weed control they want to use for next growing season.

That’s after they spent Thursday morning at BASF’s annual field day hearing results from experiments that happened this growing season.

The Western Region Agronomic Services Manager, Kenny Melton, said the goal is to help farmers make the best decision for their farm.

“We’ll be able to tell the growers which varieties work where, and plant this one and don’t plant this one,” Melton said.

BASF tested the herbicides in Lubbock to tell farmers how it works in these conditions. Melton says the company tests across the cotton belt to know what it does in different conditions.

“We’re able to take these varieties and compare them against some of our commercial varieties that we have already so we know how they perform in relation to those, and we learn where these varieties perform the best,” Melton said.

This time they announced something new at the annual field day. BASF announced the new Axant Flex herbicide technology that is supposed to help control unwanted plants like pigweed that Melton said is a big problem for farmers.

“It’s going to enable growers to be able to use more herbicides over their FiberMax cotton in particular,” Melton said.

Melton adds it’s important for these farmers to have herbicides or those weeds could hinder harvest.

“These weeds can be so bad that they won’t be able to harvest the crop if they get into that situation,” Melton said.

If the weeds do grow in the field, Melton said it isn’t easy to remove them.

“It’s extremely difficult to be able to go out there and clean those weeds up,” Melton said. “It’s expensive because they have to hire, you know, hand labor to go out there and do that in some situations.”

Melton told KCBD this is information farmers need to know now for next season because as harvest begins for 2023, planning starts for 2024.

