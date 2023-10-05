Brownfield police address concerning social media posts reporting sexual assaults

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - The Brownfield Police Department has stated it is aware of social media posts reporting sexual assaults in the city.

Investigators have not received any official reports of sexual assault at this time, but encourage victims to come forward.

The following statement was released:

The Brownfield Police Department has been made aware of social media posts circulating in which there are reports of a suspect committing multiple sexual assaults within the city. At the time of the press release, the police department has received no reports of sexual assault in relation to the posts being circulated.

We want to reach out to the citizens of Brownfield and encourage them to come forward and make a report of any incident in which they may have been a victim.

The Brownfield Police Department wishes to reassure all community members that they should not be fearful of the claims being made on social media at this time as we have no information to support these claims.

We would also like to remind the community, that if there is a threat that we are aware of, we are committed to sharing the information to assist in keeping everyone safe.

