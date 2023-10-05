Clovis police looking for man wanted in September shooting

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Police said they are looking for a man wanted in a September shooting in Clovis.

On the morning of Sep. 20, officers were called about a gunshot victim in the 1100 block of Hinkle, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Police found a 36-year-old woman who was shot in the chest. She was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

During the investigation, detectives with CPD identified 37-year-old Chasidy Ray Marque Mathis as the suspect in the shooting.

Officials obtained a warrant for his arrest on charges of aggravated battery on a household member, child abuse, shooting at an occupied dwelling, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Clovis police is also asking for the public to help find him.

If you know where he is, call Clovis police at (575) 769-1921.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.