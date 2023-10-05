Community Coverage Tour
Cooler Conditions Today

By Collin Mertz
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A more fall-like October day today after yesterday’s front and storms leave us with a cooler, misty morning. Moist air at the surface and temps close to the dewpoint translate to some foggy conditions’ that are expected to clear out by late morning, leaving clear blue skies.

Highs Today
Highs Today(KCBD)

Highs today range mid 70s to low 80s, with Lubbock’s high around 78. We’ll stay on the cooler side overnight, with lows getting to upper 40s and low 50s.

7 Day Highs
7 Day Highs(KCBD)

Friday also expected to reach the upper 70s, before a secondary front drops us even cooler Saturday, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

